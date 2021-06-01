Kanetin - Sans serif font

Kanetin is a beautiful sans serif font. Made for any professional project branding. It is perfect for printing, branding and quotes. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch.

Includes:

– Kanetin (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:

– PUA Encoded

– Multilingual Support

– Numerals and Punctuation

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13174/kanetin.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/kanetin-beautiful-sans-serif-font/