Kanetin - Sans serif font

Kanetin - Sans serif font sans serif display design logo font logo type fonts branding
Kanetin - Sans serif font

Price
$29
Available on din-studio.com
Kanetin - Sans serif font

Kanetin is a beautiful sans serif font. Made for any professional project branding. It is perfect for printing, branding and quotes. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch.

Includes:
– Kanetin (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
– PUA Encoded
– Multilingual Support
– Numerals and Punctuation

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13174/kanetin.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/kanetin-beautiful-sans-serif-font/

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
