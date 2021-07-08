Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Teddy Voisin

Pricing Table - DailyUI - 030

Teddy Voisin
Teddy Voisin
Pricing Table - DailyUI - 030 website dailyuichallenge dailyui figma web app ui options price design system component ui component table pricing plan pricing page pricing table pricing
Hello Dribbblers!

All the summer weather just make me wish I could jump in a pool. It gave me an idea for today's DailyUI Challenge shot: a pricing options table for a swimming resort subscription.

Let me know what you think of it and don't hesitate to drop a like! ✌🏼

Teddy Voisin
Teddy Voisin
is a designer with lot of ideas and not enough time...

