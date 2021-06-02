SBH+ Homepage

Hey, Dribbble fam!

At the beginning of the year, we were approached by SBH+ who needed help with redesigning their 10 years old website. Yes, a 10 years old website. So we went all in, tore whatever was still kicking and built the whole thing from ground up. Here's a full snap of the homepage. Will share more bits and pieces from the project soon. Also, big props to our pals at euroart93 that have done an amazing job with development.

SBH+ is a group of no-settle experts specialising in staffing clients who are on the forefront of modern technology and creative.

