Another Planet - Stone Texture

I've being playing around Quixel Mixer for a few days and just fell in love with texture making.
This is one of my first textures. I tried to make some alien world material, sublte and a bit stylized.
More pics on ArtStation:
https://www.artstation.com/artwork/18vRJ3