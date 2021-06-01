Eliza Iemelianova

Another Planet - Stone Texture

quixel texture 3d art 3d render
I've being playing around Quixel Mixer for a few days and just fell in love with texture making.
This is one of my first textures. I tried to make some alien world material, sublte and a bit stylized.

More pics on ArtStation:
https://www.artstation.com/artwork/18vRJ3

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
