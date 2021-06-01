Making a Good Impression

I was inspired to create this piece by my previous work in screen printing. The artwork depicts a simplified example of a manual screen printing press. I began by drawing the faces orthogonally and arranging the grouped shapes in order of the expected elevation. I then rotated all of the shapes 45 degrees and scaled them to the 1:0.5774 aspect ratio. After that, I copied selected groups, moved them, and created blends to quickly simulate volume. With the blends expanded and joined, I adjusted the strokes applied to the original facets. This was done all before coloring.