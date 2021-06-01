Short Description block with cards

Hello, guys! ✌️

This is the block with the short description and cards on the Service Motors website.

The full description and the first block of project you can read here 👈

This block contains short description of the business mission and cards with the main services.

Cards were created with using vector graphic. The main goal was to create three step animation on hover for these cards with links on another block. Gradient on background separate them from text part, but keep them in the unity with another elements.

But the main challenge was to integrate logo to this block and don’t make it too much heavy. I had spent several hours in searching the right solution for this problem 😓. So, I decide to inverse the engine pistons and give them a little blur from the inside. Same method I used for text blocks in the animation of cards.

🔫 At the next shots will show you the process of making another blocks of this project, stay tuned 📲

Don`t miss my next works ➡️ give feedback ♥️ and hit button Follow!

⬇️Subscribe⬇️

📷 Instagram

📕 Facebook

💻 Linkedin

📧 lytvyndmytro89@gmail.com