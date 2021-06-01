Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Antonio Hidalgo

Daily Logo Challenge - Rocket Logo

Daily Logo Challenge - Rocket Logo dailylogochallenge minimal icon flat illustrator design
I decided to participate in the Daily Logo Challenge to improve my skills and get more practice. A simple design, using one of the given logo names. The font I used allowed for some creativity to transform one of the letters into a rocket ship.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
