Daily UI 001 – Sign Up

Daily UI 001 – Sign Up dailyuichallenge dailyui001 001 dailyui
Well, I decided for this month I'm going to tackle the Daily UI Challenge. Funny thing I registered on the 31st and got the first challenge right away without even noticing, so here it is!
The Sign Up Modal for a mobile web application; the main purpose is to show different ways that we can contribute to mother earth.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
