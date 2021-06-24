Contact Us - DailyUI - 028

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers!
I had some fun working on this Contact Us page for a fake worldwide company for today's DailyUI Challenge shot. It's not that often that we have the opportunity to work on such a page so I tried to make it as clean and simple as possible.
Let me know what you think of it and don't hesitate to drop a like! ✌🏼