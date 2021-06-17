Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dropdown - DailyUI - 027

Dropdown - DailyUI - 027 elevation dark dark ui figma dailyuichallenge dailyui dropdown ui links web app automation smarthome smart design system component hover item list dropdown menu dropdown
Hello Dribbblers!

To design a dropdown component I decided to work again on one of my previous DailyUI Challenge post, the home automation app.

Let me know what you think of it and don't hesitate to drop a like! ✌🏼

is a designer with lot of ideas and not enough time...

