Kimberly Kloyber Bookkeeping Solutions - Brand Application

Standing out in a crowd!
When it came to developing assets for Kimberly Kloyber Bookkeeping Solutions we created, business cards and rack cards that outlined her services, accessibility as well as her shoebox solutions for small to medium sized businesses.
For the design, we wanted to make sure her brand stood out in a sea of white papers. To do that we used her electric blue to colour block the important elements. This would grab your eye and your attention in comparison to her competitors.
