Drive Movie Poster Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A year ago I found out about the movie drive. I was late to the game on this movie. Shortly after I saw the movie I decided to make a fan based poster. I kept it hidden in the dark for some time. I took elements from the movie and utilized adobe illustrator for the vector base of the patterns and then took it to photoshop for the affects, textures and type.