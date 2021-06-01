Manuel Sanchez

Drive Movie Poster Concept

adobe illustrator graphicdesign type poster
A year ago I found out about the movie drive. I was late to the game on this movie. Shortly after I saw the movie I decided to make a fan based poster. I kept it hidden in the dark for some time. I took elements from the movie and utilized adobe illustrator for the vector base of the patterns and then took it to photoshop for the affects, textures and type.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
