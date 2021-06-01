Kimberly Kloyber Bookkeeping Solutions - Icon

Hi Dribbblers!

We are so excited to share with you our logo development for Kimberly Kloyber Bookkeeping Solutions, located in the British Columbia, Canada (PNW).

Since paper is a typical element within her field, we combined the art of origami and her love of elephants to create a monoline logo of an elephant.

Elephants are known to be loyal, attentive, protective and possess a good memory. With that in mind, it only made sense that an elephant be chosen to represent her brand. An elephants characteristics also parallel with how Kimberly interacts with her clients; creating a safe space for entrepreneurs to discuss their finances.

Learn more about Kimberly and how we developed the rest of her brand on Behance!

Leave a comment below; we'd love to connect and foster a supportive community!

fostercreative.ca | Instagram | Facebook | Behance