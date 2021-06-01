Unplug Training Challenge - Fitness Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Created in Dann Petty's "Design Full-time" which is a never ending design conference. The Brief: Create your own hand drawn elements to add character, branding, and style to the page. Focus on pushing yourself creatively with these hand drawn elements while still maintaining quality landing page technique like teasing continuation, clear story, clear CTA, etc. Have some fun.