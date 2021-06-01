Razzam Malik

The Oval Kitchen | Logo Design

The Oval Kitchen | Logo Design flat minimal branding typography design logo
Logo Design for a Cafe/Restaurant, that mainly serves the grilled products and located adjacent to an Oval-Shaped cricket stadium.

Link to Full Design Project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120690509/The-Oval-Kitchen-Logo-Design

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
