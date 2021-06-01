Ekaterina Matveeva

Fabric pattern "Todo se convierte en FLORES"

floral pattern design illustration wallpaper print pattern pattern design fabric pattern
Download color palette
  1. mambeeba_jungle_01.jpg
  2. mambeeba_jungle_02.jpg
  3. mambeeba_jungle_03.jpg
  4. mambeeba_jungle_05.jpg

My task was to develop a print for the fabric inspired by Poster I created before.

Fabric for the production of professional aprons for daring and flamboyant bartenders, tattooists, hairdressers, 150 cm width

One colour version. But this design has two scales - a larger print that does not repeat on the product, and a smaller pattern.

Made for https://mrmurka.com

