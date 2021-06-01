Fabric pattern "Todo se convierte en FLORES"

Trending designs to inspire you
My task was to develop a print for the fabric inspired by Poster I created before.
Fabric for the production of professional aprons for daring and flamboyant bartenders, tattooists, hairdressers, 150 cm width
One colour version. But this design has two scales - a larger print that does not repeat on the product, and a smaller pattern.
Made for https://mrmurka.com