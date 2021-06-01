Dennis Duhme

Investment and Trading App Concept

Dennis Duhme
Dennis Duhme
  • Save
Investment and Trading App Concept cryptocurrency investing design concept trading app trading investment app investment uidesign ui design
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers 🏀
This is a concept of a trading app ui I made some weeks ago.
I hope you like it ❤️
Press F to pay respects.
Thank you for watching.
Check out the full project on Behance!

Dennis Duhme
Dennis Duhme

More by Dennis Duhme

View profile
    • Like