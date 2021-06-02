Maciej Nowak

Macbook 3D illustration

Macbook 3D illustration hero images 3d artist 3d art 3d modeling 3d animation 3d macbook air laptop mockup laptops design ui animation macbook mockup hero image illustration macbookpro apple computer laptop macbook
  1. Dribbble-1600-(macbook composition).mp4
  2. macbooks clay.png
  3. macbooks color.png

Hello 👋

I would like to share quick project I've made recently. I wanted to create hero section illustration for my side project called Designbuddy.

This 3D illustration is dedicated for Digital Design Job Board where you can search design opportunities and post your own job offer for free.

Ciao!

👋 Having fun with design

