Retro Neon Joystick

I illustrated this joystick for a short-story about a set in 90's arcade about a teenager contemplating about his life through his rituals and relationships.
Since the story has a playful language and charming characters, I wanted to reflect that with hyper-perspective, bold lines, clear shading, neon gradient and gave it some noise.
What do you think?