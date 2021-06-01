Berkay Ercan

Retro Neon Joystick

Retro Neon Joystick texture shading minimalist brand story book drawing vectorart vector gradient neon blue purple retro vintage illustration
I illustrated this joystick for a short-story about a set in 90's arcade about a teenager contemplating about his life through his rituals and relationships.

Since the story has a playful language and charming characters, I wanted to reflect that with hyper-perspective, bold lines, clear shading, neon gradient and gave it some noise.

What do you think?

