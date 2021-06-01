ipCG-DEV Website

Trending designs to inspire you
ipCG-DEV, a software development startup needed a new website to promote their services. We decided on a bootstrap template and rapidly customized it and created a custom logo for the company. The design process centered around building trust for prospective clients and giving off a modern edge and crisp color scheme. The information is conveyed in a very consumable way without overburdening a single-page site. https://www.ipcgdev.com/