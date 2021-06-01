Benjamin Kantschieder

Conceptual Screendesign inspired by the Austrian countryside

homepage website bnb attersee upper austria austria
I wanted to design a clean and minimalistic website which informs visitors without distracting them, the colour was inspired by the colour of the water of lake Attersee in Upper Austria!

