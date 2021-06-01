Qualis

Pipkin-Rah

Qualis
Qualis
Hire Me
  • Save
Pipkin-Rah rabbit logo icon vector design
Pipkin-Rah rabbit logo icon vector design
Pipkin-Rah rabbit logo icon vector design
Download color palette
  1. Branding.png
  2. Branding (1).png
  3. Frame 1 (13).png

A joke from my English class, from the book Watership Down
Created in https://www.figma.com/
I didn't put as much effort into this, but I think it still looks all right.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Qualis
Qualis
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Qualis

View profile
    • Like