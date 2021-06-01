Hero Section Service Motors

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello, guys! ✌️
Want to present you hero section of my first website! Service Motor is fictional customer - it is car service, which is located at Warsaw, capital of Poland.
✔️ Target audience: car owners of middle social class.
✔️ Usage: mock-up of website.
✔️ Marketing: I had made a little research of the most popular car brands and models of middle class in Warsaw. Then I selected three of them: Volvo, Toyota, BMW, and had used them in design.
Main concept was a creation of website for local Car Service at Warsaw, with whole identity and brand style. At the first stage, I had studied websites of competitors and select which blocks I will use. Then create wireframe for Service Motor’s page with Figma.
Logo was developed by myself 😊 - it is a combination of Engine icon in vector graphic and Title (using the special art font). Color palette of logo has become a foundation for all colors and fills for design of page. After I have started working on project, I have an idea to use some elements of logo in the design ☝️.
✔ Main difficulty: was to search and select pictures with right composition and colors of cars. At some blocks I had issues with the creation of visual hierarchy between text block and logo.
🔫 At the next shots will show you the process of making another blocks of this project, stay tuned 📲
