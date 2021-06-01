Social Design House

MyNiche Collateral Overview

Social Design House
Social Design House
Hire Us
  • Save
MyNiche Collateral Overview print mint navy blue businesscard folder myniche branding apartments
Download color palette

Excited to share some new photos of recent work done for MyNiche Apartments. First up is the new resident packet along with the cutest little neighborhood guide you ever have seen.

MyNiche builds and manages apartments with soul. Stay tuned for more!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Social Design House
Social Design House
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Social Design House

View profile
    • Like