Robert Smale
TRENDONE GmbH

TRENDONE Macro-Trends 2021

Robert Smale
TRENDONE GmbH
Robert Smale for TRENDONE GmbH
  • Save
TRENDONE Macro-Trends 2021 postmodernism postmodern memphis design geometric macro-trends art direction abstract design retro design design
TRENDONE Macro-Trends 2021 postmodernism postmodern memphis design geometric macro-trends art direction abstract design retro design design
Download color palette
  1. Macro-Trend Overlay.jpg
  2. Macro-Trend-TX+TM.jpg

The release of our 109 newly designed macro-trends show the developments that will have a lasting influence on society. The most relevant change phenomena are visualised in a bold new style to coincide with our new extended macro-trend format, offering you more background knowledge and analysis — making the trends and their relevance for your business more tangible.

See more on this project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118662917/TRENDONE-Macro-Trends-2021

TRENDONE GmbH
TRENDONE GmbH
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by TRENDONE GmbH

View profile
    • Like