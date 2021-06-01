Easy 3D flower painting ~ Cup bottom acrylic pour ~ Fluid art tu

Trending designs to inspire you
If you are a beginner in acrylic pouring you must watch this Easy 3D flower fluid art tutorial. All you need is acrylic paints mixed with pouring medium, camvas, bottle bootom or flower shaped cup, skewer and spin table.
Colours:
- Amsterdam oxide black
- Vellejo lapis lazulli
- Vallejo cyan blue dark
- Arties colours prussian blue
- Amsterdam permanent blue violet
- Amsterdam ultramarine
My mixing paints tutorial:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
Link to Flower shapped CUPS:
https://paintpourstore.com/
Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15
Link to PAINT KISS over the CUP BOTTOM:
https://youtu.be/qDGCnFoaqUo
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...
Instagram: @fionaacrylic
My personal page: https://fionaart.si/
Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.
You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/512BIKW6jGY