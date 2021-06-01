Feminine Leadership KV | XP

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Key Visual developed for XP Investimentos in 2020.
This project idea was to incentivize investments in the Feminine Leadership fund. Doing so, 20% of the administration tax goes to “The Valkyries” non-governmental organization, which offers support to children, young and adult women in vulnerable situations.