Marianna Büll

Feminine Leadership KV | XP

Marianna Büll
Marianna Büll
  • Save
Feminine Leadership KV | XP typography minimal concept leadership feminine kv key visual web design
Download color palette

Key Visual developed for XP Investimentos in 2020.

This project idea was to incentivize investments in the Feminine Leadership fund. Doing so, 20% of the administration tax goes to “The Valkyries” non-governmental organization, which offers support to children, young and adult women in vulnerable situations.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Marianna Büll
Marianna Büll

More by Marianna Büll

View profile
    • Like