Electric Motorcycle Mobile App

Yay, another exploration has done! So basically, this exploration is about electric motorcycle controllers. By using this app, you can control the alarm, handlebar lock, and seeing your trip report.
Leave a love if you guys like it, all feedbacks is welcome. Have a nice day, everyone!
