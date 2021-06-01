PegaLogics

Electric Motorcycle Mobile App

PegaLogics
PegaLogics
  • Save
Electric Motorcycle Mobile App clean ui mobile ui uiux app app design ui design motorcycle electric motorcycle artificial intelligence
Download color palette

Yay, another exploration has done! So basically, this exploration is about electric motorcycle controllers. By using this app, you can control the alarm, handlebar lock, and seeing your trip report.

Leave a love if you guys like it, all feedbacks is welcome. Have a nice day, everyone!

We are available for new projects
📫 Email : hi@pegalogics.com

PegaLogics
PegaLogics

More by PegaLogics

View profile
    • Like