I wanted to try my hand at creating a Login/ Sign up UI design and this is what I came up with. While making this I realized that a forgotten password page would be just as important to the overall user experience.
For the forgot password UI design I decided that it would be cool if the notification for a recovery email has been sent slid down from the top, similar to how notifications on a mobile device appears at the top of the screen.
Also this is a link to a functioning prototype I made from this: https://sunwukong97.github.io/project_2_login_page/