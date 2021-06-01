Tanmoy Dhar

Shark - 36 Days of type

Shark - 36 Days of type undersea sea shapes wwf marine life animals underwater texture whale geometric illustration wildlife letter alphabet fish shark
Letter R for 36 days of type illustration challenge.

Process: Created the vector in illustrator and textured it in photoshop.

