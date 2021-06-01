Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Speech Logo

Speech Logo icon business card simple logo unique logo modern logo logo design logodesign logo creative logo classic logo branding
This design is assigned around the word speech. You can see a speech mike in 'h'. I tried to make it simple and easy to read. Don't forget to share your thoughts or appriciation.
