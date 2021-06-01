Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Gilev

Low-fidelity prototyping (SaaS Web App)

Alex Gilev
Alex Gilev
Hire Me
  • Save
Low-fidelity prototyping (SaaS Web App) ux ui web deisgn web app design web app ux web application design enterprise application enterprise app enterprise product design ux designer wireframing wireframes low-fidelity data ux design admin saas dashboard software web app
Download color palette

Validate CORE UX workflows through low-fi prototyping.

Timeframe: 2 weeks.
Outcome: Fully interactive low-fi prototype.

Want to work together?
👉🏻 30kstrategy.com

“Quality is not an Act, it's a Habit.” — ARISTOTLE

Alex Gilev
Alex Gilev
Best-In-Class Web Applications (SaaS). UX Certified by NN/g.
Hire Me

More by Alex Gilev

View profile
    • Like