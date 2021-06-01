Multiplist - Games for Everyone

For a long time, I wasn't able to spend time with my friends in person. So I always looked out for good browser-based multiplayer games, since my friends and I are not so heavy into gaming. But we enjoyed the time we could at least spent together playing some small games.

The problem was that I couldn't find a place with all the good games listed at once. So I build Multiplist. A card-based UI website for the best multiplayer browser games. Sadly the project is only in German so far, but I am planning to expand it in various directions. And let me know if you know some additional good games. 🚀

Check out the live website: https://www.multiplist.net