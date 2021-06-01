Aashish Chauhan

YBSC - Brain & Spine Center app

Aashish Chauhan
Aashish Chauhan
  • Save
YBSC - Brain & Spine Center app mobile app app logo icon minimal app design illustration branding application design adobe xd ux design
Download color palette

Take care of your health if you really want to earn wealth.

The awareness that health is dependent upon habits that we control makes us the first generation in history that to large extent determines its own destiny.

Feature:
- Simple and easy to use.
- No login or password required.
- Simply select doctor and book the appointment.

Aashish Chauhan
Aashish Chauhan

More by Aashish Chauhan

View profile
    • Like