Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Designerwala

Bio Chai || Redefining the experience of Chai

Designerwala
Designerwala
  • Save
Bio Chai || Redefining the experience of Chai logo design tea garden chai bio ui design typography vector flat type minimal icon logo illustration branding
Download color palette

Logo Design

BioChai is India's largest organized Chai retailer, brings a perfectly brewed cup of Chai made with fresh, natural ingredients to offices and working professionals around the country.

Designerwala
Designerwala

More by Designerwala

View profile
    • Like