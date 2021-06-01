Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Trend Radar Report 2020

Over 250 experts evaluated 21 current technology trends based on their influence and the time of their mainstream adaption in the respective industries. This study presents the most prominent technologies - across-industries - orientating and pointing towards those with the highest transformative possibilities in the coming years.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

