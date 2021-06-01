Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Afra Nawal

Pencil Dweller | Real Estate Logo

Afra Nawal
Afra Nawal
  • Save
Pencil Dweller | Real Estate Logo creative logo business logo website logo logo maker online logo maker pencil logo building logo realestate logo unique logo design flat logo branding and identity app logo brand design tech logo logotype branding design modern logo logo mark minimalist logo logodesign
Download color palette

Hey guys,
This is a modern minimalist logo for a Real Estate company.
Logos are critical branding tools. For real estate, the importance of logo is crucial, whether you are launching a new brand or going for a rebrand attempt. This business deals with lifetime investments and huge monetary transactions.

For more logo design inspiration follow me on Behance
Contact For Freelance Work
Gmail: nawalafra96@gmail.com
Thank You.

Afra Nawal
Afra Nawal

More by Afra Nawal

View profile
    • Like