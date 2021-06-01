md monir hossain

Nuvonics Logo design

md monir hossain
md monir hossain
  • Save
Nuvonics Logo design minimalist logo alpha mind alpha mind learning mind memory lettermark logo abstract art branding professional logo logo design modern minimal minimalist creative logo
Download color palette

About the logo:
This is about a set of mental trainings for memory, learning attention, mind control and relaxation. It’s heavily visualization focused, with elements of NLP, Alpha Mind States, Autosuggestion and Memory tools.

Logo Style : Simple, Minimal, Flat,Colorfull, Modern.

#logo #logodesign #logos #logotype #logodesigner #logoinspirations #logodesigns #logoinspiration #logotipo #logonew #logoplace #logomaker #logomark #logodesinger #logosai #logoroom #logomarca #logoolshop #logomurah #logodaily #logogrid #logoart #logoawesome #logolove #logoinspire #logobrand #logoprocess #logopassion #logotipos #logoconcept

Want work with me :
portfolio: https://www.behance.net/mohammadmodbeb
WhatsApp: +8801890670067
Email and Skype : divinedesign102@gmail.com
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/logodesign_pro0/

Thank you for your time

md monir hossain
md monir hossain

More by md monir hossain

View profile
    • Like