Nuvonics Logo design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
About the logo:
This is about a set of mental trainings for memory, learning attention, mind control and relaxation. It’s heavily visualization focused, with elements of NLP, Alpha Mind States, Autosuggestion and Memory tools.
Logo Style : Simple, Minimal, Flat,Colorfull, Modern.
#logo #logodesign #logos #logotype #logodesigner #logoinspirations #logodesigns #logoinspiration #logotipo #logonew #logoplace #logomaker #logomark #logodesinger #logosai #logoroom #logomarca #logoolshop #logomurah #logodaily #logogrid #logoart #logoawesome #logolove #logoinspire #logobrand #logoprocess #logopassion #logotipos #logoconcept
Want work with me :
portfolio: https://www.behance.net/mohammadmodbeb
WhatsApp: +8801890670067
Email and Skype : divinedesign102@gmail.com
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/logodesign_pro0/
Thank you for your time