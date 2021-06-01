Montana Sparkman

Andrew Jobin Lettering

Andrew Jobin Lettering ipad idenity graphic design wip illustration design type handlettering typography artnouveau nouveau lettering
Started drawing up some letters on the iPad for a buddy of mine and his musical guitar playing endeavors.

It's the start of something, but feedback is encouraged on this one.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/4BkVKihsWu7DhOXeqs7OOe?si=LUtOO50pQlqVclePhsBJyg

