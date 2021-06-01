Mockup Planet

Free Woman Showing Wooden Frame Mockup

Showcase your creative artworks with our premium quality Free Woman Showing Wooden Frame Mockup. Get the presentation via smart-object layer.

Mockup Description:
Place Image Via: Smart-object Layers
Dimensions: 3400×2550 px
File Format: PSD
Layered: Yes
Editable: Yes

Download Free Frame Mockup

