eCash for Apple Watch - Mobile Banking App

eCash - iOS Mobile Banking App & Apple Watch App provides quick access to your bank account and allows you to send money and view their transactions history.

eCash Smart Watch App is designed using Figma and Adobe Photoshop.

Project Objective:

Good user experience should ideally blend with human familiarity, but it is more important to reduce the steps a user takes to complete a task. My goal was to design an experience that provides quick access and allows user to send money easily.

My workflow:

- Ideation

- User Research

- UX Design

- Wireframing

- Visual Designing

- Prototype

- Test & Analysis

- Developer Hand-off