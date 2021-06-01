Rich Rawlyk

Silky p

Rich Rawlyk
Rich Rawlyk
  • Save
Silky p wildflowers flower specimen artifacts tell stories canadian rockies trail time hike hike with kids map maker map making illustration the wayfinder company
Download color palette

This one just flowed together, such distinct shapes made drawing fun while I watched The Flintstones. Such great drawing background when I tire of music. I will let it rest before refining its colors and adding a few furry elements.

Rich Rawlyk
Rich Rawlyk
Artifacts of Story

More by Rich Rawlyk

View profile
    • Like