CASI Wordmark

I'm proud to showcase 𝐂𝐀𝐒𝐈, a veteran-owned corporate aviation security group comprised of both military and law enforcement experts. When these guys are seen (which they rarely are), we want them to look sharp, proud of who they represent. This design feels traditionally aeronautical, yet remains badge-like to match a rich history of military service.

Big shout out to Modernize My Site & Mint&Porter Design Company for bringing this one to life!

