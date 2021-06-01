CASI Wordmark

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm proud to showcase 𝐂𝐀𝐒𝐈, a veteran-owned corporate aviation security group comprised of both military and law enforcement experts. When these guys are seen (which they rarely are), we want them to look sharp, proud of who they represent. This design feels traditionally aeronautical, yet remains badge-like to match a rich history of military service.
Big shout out to Modernize My Site & Mint&Porter Design Company for bringing this one to life!
#BrandsThatDream #CASI
#aviation #airline #aircraft #flight #aero #aerospace #plane #bomber #airforce #military #logo #logodesign #logodesigner #design #brand #branding #branddesign