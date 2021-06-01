Trevor Kinkade

CASI Wordmark air force military logo corporate aviation brand logos logo airline logo airlines flights plane aeroplane flight space aerospace airline aeronautical aero security aviation military
I'm proud to showcase 𝐂𝐀𝐒𝐈, a veteran-owned corporate aviation security group comprised of both military and law enforcement experts. When these guys are seen (which they rarely are), we want them to look sharp, proud of who they represent. This design feels traditionally aeronautical, yet remains badge-like to match a rich history of military service.

Big shout out to Modernize My Site & Mint&Porter Design Company for bringing this one to life!

#BrandsThatDream #CASI

#aviation #airline #aircraft #flight #aero #aerospace #plane #bomber #airforce #military #logo #logodesign #logodesigner #design #brand #branding #branddesign

