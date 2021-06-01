TrackMeet Logo

Kevin Dunlevy

TrackMeet was an idea for a fitness-based social networking app. The logo is inspired by old bulb scoreboards, meant to convey the sporting theme. The TrackMeet name is intended to hint at what the product is, and the tagline gives more information about what it might be used for.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
