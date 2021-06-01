Md Sohel Rana

Kumar Bari Home Page

Md Sohel Rana
Md Sohel Rana
  • Save
Kumar Bari Home Page menu design card view bangla language bangla homepage e-commerce
Download color palette

Kumar bari is an e-commerce site with the purpose of selling aesthetics made of clay, designed for the people who are passionate about the bangli culture, tradition and want to adore the touch of nobility. The main goal of this project is to avoid the un-healthy kitchen stuff for daily life and to explore our cultures and civilizations, ancient monuments and roots.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Md Sohel Rana
Md Sohel Rana

More by Md Sohel Rana

View profile
    • Like