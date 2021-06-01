Juliett Hotel Capital Logotype Wordmark WIP

Juliett Hotel Management is a proprietary capital

management & investment company that aims to redefine the exsisting marketplace.

We are working on a logotype wordmark that is in harmony with Hering Foundation and other Hering Family branches.

Logotype wordmark itself we wanted to keep pretty simple, modern yet timeless, mature and serious, so we worked on highlighting some charahter and showing growth as Juliett Hotel Capital is focused about.

You will notice letter marks J,H,T has a slight soft curve upwards, in this way we highlight growth while standalone letter mark 'H" is made of letter marks J & H to represent Juliett Hotel Capital as a signature (initials).

This is still a work in progress, final results will come out soon :)

Hope you like it!+