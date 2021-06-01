Card Anatomy // Legends of Runeterra

Trending designs to inspire you
Been in a deep work hole for a few months, and a big part of that was porting our visual language over into Figma from Photoshop. Took this as an opportunity to push the program as much as possible on some of the assets we've had trouble with stretching/adjusting in PS - the rendered materials being one of the main contributors. Here are some shots at spelling out the anatomy of the Champion Card Frame, while learning how to draw and render materials inside Figma. Thanks for looking!