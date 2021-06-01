Camille Rattoni

K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 49

K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 49 made with figma moo.com minicard business card visit card limited edition unique self branding etsy vector art sunset cute animal character design holographic sticker illustration synthwave dragon
Draconic sunset!

Here is Dragon, the legendary Zootocollant, in Holographic version! He is a part of a series of 7 stickers that you have probably heard quite a bit about if you followed me from the start ;)

The 7 stickers holographic sheet is weather resistant, high quality, and is still available! Want one? Head over to https://www.etsy.com/shop/Koyali (drop me a line to tell me which one you prefer)!

Follow me to discover my 100 new visit cards daily in the next couple of weeks here and on https://k-1.ooowww.instagram.com/koya.liwww.fb.me/K1Kdesignwww.deviantart.com/koyakoya

