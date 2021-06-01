Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kevin Dunlevy

Joe Fix Its 75 Year Logo

Kevin Dunlevy
Kevin Dunlevy
  • Save
Joe Fix Its 75 Year Logo
Download color palette

My family's bicycle shop, called Joe Fix Its, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. I redesigned the logo to commemorate the occasion, simply replacing the "TS" in the logo with "75." The top image of a boneshaker (penny farthing) and three lines are nods to earlier logos the store has had over the years.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Kevin Dunlevy
Kevin Dunlevy

More by Kevin Dunlevy

View profile
    • Like