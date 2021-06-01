Joe Fix Its 75 Year Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
My family's bicycle shop, called Joe Fix Its, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. I redesigned the logo to commemorate the occasion, simply replacing the "TS" in the logo with "75." The top image of a boneshaker (penny farthing) and three lines are nods to earlier logos the store has had over the years.