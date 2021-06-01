Daily UI 015 - On/Off Switch

Trending designs to inspire you
Design challenge #15 - on/off switch! I've always enjoyed creating dark mode versions of my designs, so creating this toggle button to switch between the two was certainly fun as well.
The daytime/nighttime theme seems to be overused, but it's efficient and in my opinion, doesn't make the user think twice so it's worth it.