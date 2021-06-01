Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Emma Reid

Daily UI 015 - On/Off Switch

Emma Reid
Emma Reid
  • Save
Daily UI 015 - On/Off Switch ux design dailyui015 daily ui 015 switch button dark mode light mode onoff switch onoffswitch flat design dailyui dailyuichallenge ui design
Download color palette

Design challenge #15 - on/off switch! I've always enjoyed creating dark mode versions of my designs, so creating this toggle button to switch between the two was certainly fun as well.
The daytime/nighttime theme seems to be overused, but it's efficient and in my opinion, doesn't make the user think twice so it's worth it.

Emma Reid
Emma Reid

More by Emma Reid

View profile
    • Like